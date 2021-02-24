The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

