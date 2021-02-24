The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.