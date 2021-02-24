The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Up to $53.79

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $63.50. The9 shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 17,693 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

