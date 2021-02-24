TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

