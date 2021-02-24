Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.15. 906,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 871,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
