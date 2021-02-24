Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.15. 906,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 871,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

