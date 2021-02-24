Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 1,108,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

