Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $450.63 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 43% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $450.63 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00226684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.63 or 0.02203516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,248,126,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

