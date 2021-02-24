THETA (THETA) Price Hits $3.35

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. THETA has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $142.78 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 6% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00038974 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

