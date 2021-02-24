THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $3.35 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. THETA has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $272.78 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00038985 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars.

