Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TPRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 16,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.
