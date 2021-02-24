Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 16,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

