Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 13581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).
Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:TPRE)
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
