Thomas M. Becker Acquires 30,000 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).
LON:IOF opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Iofina plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.18.
Iofina plc (IOF.L) Company Profile
