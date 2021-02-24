Thomas M. Becker Acquires 30,000 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

LON:IOF opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Iofina plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.18.

Get Iofina plc (IOF.L) alerts:

Iofina plc (IOF.L) Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Iofina plc (IOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina plc (IOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.