Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.