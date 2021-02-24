Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 896,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

