Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$127.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TRI traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$111.52. 361,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$115.66.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

