Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 361,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,192. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$75.91 and a one year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

