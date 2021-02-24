Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$122.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$111.52. 361,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25. The stock has a market cap of C$55.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$115.66.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

