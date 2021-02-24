Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.