Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

TRI traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

