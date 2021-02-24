Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

