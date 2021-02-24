Thomson Reuters’ (TRI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,630. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after buying an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

