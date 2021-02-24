Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $121.66. Approximately 729,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 782,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

