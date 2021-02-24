Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,640,337 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £13.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.89.

About Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

