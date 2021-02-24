THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 32% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $5.05 or 0.00010165 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $154.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00512830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00069398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00083278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.00488473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00075391 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

