ThreeFold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,131.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $26,131.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.