Thugs Finance Market Cap Tops $13.17 Million (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $16.42 or 0.00033277 BTC on exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $24,130.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.