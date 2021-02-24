Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.17 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.43 or 0.00568265 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

