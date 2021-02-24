Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $13.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 236,548 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

