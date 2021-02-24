Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $13.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 236,548 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
