Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading 28% Higher

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.10. 8,786,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 9,572,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

