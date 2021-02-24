TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.24

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 406500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.73 million and a PE ratio of -8.64.

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on providing financing to technology companies in North America. The company provides financing in exchange for variable monthly payments structured as a percentage of applicable revenue, subject to minimum monthly payments; and a fixed schedule of predetermined monthly payments.

