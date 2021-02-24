Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Trading 0% Higher

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.81. 2,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIF. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $900,000.

