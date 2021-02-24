Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.50, but opened at C$0.45. Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

About Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

