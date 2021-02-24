Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.79, but opened at C$0.73. Titan Mining shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 2,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 target price on Titan Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$104.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.