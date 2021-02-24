Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

TVTY stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 45.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

