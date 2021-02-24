Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.47-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 371,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

