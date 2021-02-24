Tivity Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,216% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 45.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 16,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

