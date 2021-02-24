TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €25.70 ($30.24) and last traded at €25.72 ($30.26). Approximately 49,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.78 ($30.33).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

