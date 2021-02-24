TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $792,566.89

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $792,566.89 and $178,916.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,201.59 or 1.00033687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00139403 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003738 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,001,288 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

