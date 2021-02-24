Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,350. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

