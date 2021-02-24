TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,305,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

