Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

