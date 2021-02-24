Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TMRAY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36.
About Tomra Systems ASA
