TOP (TOP) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.