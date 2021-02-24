TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $232.00 at Truist

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,340. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in TopBuild by 17.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

