Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. 22,035,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 33,774,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.