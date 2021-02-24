Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Hits $92.27 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $92.27 million and $5.37 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $306.17 or 0.00607990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.78 or 0.00498001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00469009 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,354 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

