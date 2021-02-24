Tornado Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can currently be bought for about $180.89 or 0.00358658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00519680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00082807 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00489865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073657 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

