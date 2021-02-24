Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 10,160 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

