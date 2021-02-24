Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 12,980 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of CTLT opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

