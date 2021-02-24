Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 18,240 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

