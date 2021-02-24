Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 21,865 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Snap by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Snap stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

